TT beaten again in Copa COSAT

TT were beaten for the second straight day in the Copa COSAT 12-and-Under Team Tennis competition at Santa Cruz De La Sierra, Bolivia.

On Tuesday, the TT team, comprising Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, lost their opening Group A tie 3-0 to Ecuador. Yesterday, they suffered a similar 3-0 defeat, against Argentina.

In their respective singles matches, Wong was beaten 6-1, 6-0 by Sara Conde and Daniel-Joseph fell to a 7-6(3), 0-6, 6-1 defeat to Carolina Enria.

And the duo of Conde and Enria cruised past the TT pair of Wong and Jordane Dookie 6-1, 6-4 in the doubles fixture.

TT will meet Canada in their final round-robin Group A tie today.