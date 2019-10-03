TKR lose again at home

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) suffered another defeat in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, last night. After losing to Guyana Amazon Warriors by 19 runs at the Oval on Monday, TKR fell to the Barbados Tridents by seven wickets.

Looking for a win to seal second place before the playoffs, TKR's batsmen struggled to find fluency posting a modest 134/8 in 20 overs. Only Lendl Simmons, who also struggled on the slow wicket, made an impact with his knock of 60 from 45 deliveries. The only other batsmen getting to 20 were Colin Munro who made 23 and captain Kieron Pollard who hit 20.

Fast bowler Harry Gurney was the top bowler for Tridents with 2/14 in four overs, spinner Shakib Al Hasan grabbed 2/25 in four overs and the tournament's leading wicket taker Hayden Walsh snatched 2/34 in four.

In reply, a 54-run opening partnership between Johnson Charles and Alex Hales put the Tridents in a comfortable position. Charles fell for 55 off 47 balls in the 16th over when he was bowled by Chris Jordan to leave Tridents on 110/3 in the 16th over. It gave TKR a glimmer of hope, but Tridents only needed six runs an over. Tridents made the match more exciting than it needed to be getting home with two balls to spare with Ashley Nurse and JP Duminy ending unbeaten on ten and 18 respectively.

Tridents moved into second place and TKR dropped to fourth. TKR can still finish second with a win over leaders Amazon Warriors in Guyana in the final preliminary match on Friday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

TKR 134/8 (20 overs) (Lendl Simmons 60, Colin Munro 23, Kieron Pollard 20; Shakib Al Hasan 2/25, Harry Gurney 2/14, Hayden Walsh 2/34) vs Barbados Tridents 135/3 (19.4 overs) (Johnson Charles 55, Alex Hales 33) Tridents won seven wickets