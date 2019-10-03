Students meet TKR stars

Students of Chinapoo Government Primary with TKR players Darren Bravo and Mark Deyal on Tuesday.

NARISSA FRASER

TRINBAGO Knight Riders stars Darren Bravo and Mark Deyal partnered with Angostura on Tuesday afternoon to host a meet-and-greet session with students of the Chinapoo Government Primary School. It was held at the Laventille Community Complex.

Students got a chance to chat with the players, and participate in some cricket action where the stars showed them how to improve their batting and bowling techniques. They also received free T-shirts and bats, which they were able to get signed.

Speaking with Newsday, Angostura CEO Ian Forbes said the initiative was the company’s way of “giving back” to the community of Laventille.

He said, “Our aim is to inspire the young people of tomorrow – the future leaders, the future stars of tomorrow.

“One of the things we want to give back is inspiration to be great. These men represent the potential in TT and achieving on the international stage. It is about reinforcing a positive message.”

In August, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament signed a three-year partnership with Angostura Lemon Lime Bitters. The company is also the official refreshment provider for the 2019 instalment of the tournament.

Forbes said Angostura regularly assists the school by donating towards agricultural projects and the library, among other things. “We, Angostura, consider ourselves a part of this community. We grew up in this community, we grew up in this space between Beetham, between Morvant/Laventille. We have continued to support the community in any way possible.” He said the company is pleased to be a part of this type of initiative.