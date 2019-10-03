Police question San Juan gravedigger

A San Juan man who works as a gravedigger and who is suspected of beating another man to death remains in police custody.

He is being questioned by homicide investigators on the assault, which took place early on Tuesday morning.

The man confronted suspected bandit Ricardo Sam at his Santa Cruz Old Road home, when he and other residents bound the man with wire and beat him to death using pickaxes, shovels and other tools.

Investigators believe Sam may not have been intending to steal from the homeowner, but might have run into the man's yard by accident and was then confronted and beaten.

They said the man has not been charged.