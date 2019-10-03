‘Naps’ maintain top spot in Premier Division

St Benedict's Nkosi Rosales,right, vies for the ball with St Anthony's Timoth Brandel,during action in the SSFL encounter, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium,Marabella,yesterday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

NAPARIMA maintained their position at the top of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division yesterday, as match day seven action took place.

In front of their home supporters, at Lewis Street ,in San Fernando, the defending champions brushed aside Trinity East 3-0.

Naparima have 17 points from seven games, one point ahead of second-placed St Anthony’s, who edged St Benedict’s 2-1, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Carapichaima East moved up one spot to third after they took care of Trinity Moka 3-1 at Maraval, but Presentation San Fernando dropped a notch as they were held to a 2-2 draw away to Speyside.

East Mucurapo stayed in fifth spot courtesy of a 1-0 victory over San Juan North, at the Fatima Ground, Mucurapo.

Winger Jaheim Patrick was the goal-getter, in the second minute, with a close-range shot past goalkeeper Emmanuel John after the San Juan defence failed to deal with a freekick from Daniel David.

In the most keenly-anticipated rivalry in the SSFL, QRC defeated St Mary’s 1-0 at the QRC Ground, St Clair.

And St Augustine registered their first victory of the season, with a comprehensive 5-1 margin over their guests Malick.

Match Day Eight action will be contested on October 5.