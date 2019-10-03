Mom: Son, give up yourself (5 escape from YTC)

Anthony Ramsumair, 19, along with five other teens escaped the Youth Training Centre, Arouca, between last night and this morning. Ramsumair's mother Lilla Mohammed is pleading for her son to surrender to the authorities. PHOTO COURTESY PRISON SERVICE

LILLA Mohammed, the mother of 19-year-old YTC escapee Anthony Ramsumair is urging her son to turn himself in to the authorities.

Newsday spoke with Mohammed this morning who said while she heard of the news, her son has not made contact with her or any other relatives since he and four other inmates at the Youth Training Centre escaped custody.

"Right now I just feeling like I could fall down. I got the news and I don't know what to say really. His father and I are separated but he heard the news as well.

"If I could talk to my son now, I would advise him to turn himself in, because if the police are running him down, they could kill him," the worried woman said. Mohammed is also pleading with police to try and use restraint if and when they confront her son who turned 19 last week Friday.

Ramsumair along with fellow inmates Shakeel Seepersad, Darren Scott, Dillano Marcano and Jaden Fletcher all escaped from the Arouca facility between last night and this morning.