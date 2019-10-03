Met Office cancels adverse weather alert
The Met Office has discontinued the adverse weather alert it issued for 2 pm Wednesday to 2 pm today.
“The potential for impactful weather has reduced significantly. As a result, the adverse weather alert has been discontinued.
“A few showers and the medium chance of an isolated thunderstorm can still be expected.”
This morning a few showers and thunderstorms were felt, but conditions eventually settled, with northern parts of the country still experiencing scattered showers.
