N Touch
Thursday 3 October 2019
follow us
News

Met Office cancels adverse weather alert

File photo
File photo

The Met Office has discontinued the adverse weather alert it issued for 2 pm Wednesday to 2 pm today.

“The potential for impactful weather has reduced significantly. As a result, the adverse weather alert has been discontinued.

“A few showers and the medium chance of an isolated thunderstorm can still be expected.”

This morning a few showers and thunderstorms were felt, but conditions eventually settled, with northern parts of the country still experiencing scattered showers.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Met Office cancels adverse weather alert"

News