Met Office cancels adverse weather alert

File photo

The Met Office has discontinued the adverse weather alert it issued for 2 pm Wednesday to 2 pm today.

“The potential for impactful weather has reduced significantly. As a result, the adverse weather alert has been discontinued.

“A few showers and the medium chance of an isolated thunderstorm can still be expected.”

This morning a few showers and thunderstorms were felt, but conditions eventually settled, with northern parts of the country still experiencing scattered showers.