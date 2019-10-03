March to raise awareness of cerebral palsy

The Care Helpers Organisation of TT is hosting its second annual family walk to raise awareness for cerebral palsy on October 6 – World Cerebral Day – at the Arima Velodrome from 9 am–1 pm.

According to the Mayo Clinic of Minnesota, cerebral palsy is: "A group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. It's caused by damage that occurs to the immature brain as it develops, most often before birth." (mayoclinic.org)

People with cerebral palsy may have a number of ailments which include impaired movement, abnormal posture, involuntary movements, difficulty or inability walking and problems swallowing.

Newsday spoke with Michelle Lashley-Bisram, president of Care Helpers Organisation, who wants people to understand the difficulties caretakers experience.

"Most of our parents are single parents, many of whom are unemployed having decided to stay at home to care for their special needs children," she said.

In TT, she says there is a lack of therapy for people with cerebral palsy, and many parents and caregivers have to pay out of pocket for their children's care. Some have dislocated hips, back problems and need surgery. Some need braces that cost more than $4,000. Some get bed sores and need ripple mattresses which cost more than $1,000.

The care helpers have a membership of 50-60. Many of their members have children who are wheelchair-bound, require physiotherapy, expensive medication and have strict dietary requirements. She said the cost of caring for children with cerebral palsy is high and places a financial strain on parents and caregivers.

The awareness march will highlight many of the struggles the caregivers go through as well as celebrate the abilities of people with cerebral palsy have. After the march there will be a musical piece by two people with cerebral palsy.

Items will also be on sale, and proceeds will go towards helping access therapeutic services.