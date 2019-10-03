Lee Sing forms PoS People’s Movement Ex-mayor eyes city seats in local govt elections

Former Mayor of Port-of-Spain Louis Lee Sing.

FORMER Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing says residents of the capital city must be prepared to do what is necessary to advance its development in a people-centred direction. He said this as he spoke of joining with like-minded people to contest the seats in the local government elections for Port of Spain. It’s a daunting task.

Since the 1959 county council election, Port of Spain residents have voted for the People’s National Movement (PNM). Lee Sing, a former longtime member of the PNM, will now contest seats for a different party – the Port of Spain People’s Movement.

Lee Sing grew up in Port of Spain and often shares stories about his connection to the city.

In 1962, he sat on his father’s shoulders in Woodford Square as the Union Jack was lowered and this country’s national flag was raised for the first time. He says the city’s development has been sloth-like.

“Wherever I go, the story is the same: people feel their needs and wants are not being satisfied in more ways than one. I am not saying the Port of Spain corporation has a bottomless chest of resources, but the people’s needs are not being addressed. I am not singular in that view.

“Over the past year, a number of us have been meeting to chat. We had to decide whether it would be just talk or more meaningful. We felt we should take a quantum leap and see whether the electorate is prepared to welcome us, (or) whether they believe they want to continue with one party until they are dead.”

Lee Sing said his team comprised people who served in the corporation previously and have a tremendous interest in what is going on. The new party intends to contest all 12 electoral districts in the city and expects to announce some of its candidates on October 16.

The party is still awaiting accreditation from the Elections and Boundaries Commission. “All over the world today, fundamental changes are happening overnight. People are buying into new ideas and people are prepared to shake the tree and not wait for the fruit to come down.”

Asked what type of changes people could expect from his party, he said one of the main goals was to integrate the residents and burgesses in the administration of the city.

“We are going to do what is necessary. People, wherever they are, must do what they can and must to generate employment.

“The existing political parties have not taken local government seriously. Successive administrations pay lip service to functional services.

“Tobago had to fight hard to get its own administration brought up in terms of responsibility. Port of Spain must begin to demand the status that is necessary for the development of the city.

“We must force central government to make the resources available to ensure it is effectively done.

“The issue of the street dweller – the answer cannot be throwing your hands in the air and saying you are waiting for a building. You must come to a point where it is mandatory rehabilitation. We must focus on what we are doing in the city in a much more aggressive way.”

Lee Sing said he believed he had a good team of people who were ready to work to change the dynamics of Port of Spain.