Curbside Recycling launched in Siparia

Minister of Rural development and Local government Haji Kazim Hosein, Minister of Public utilities Robert Le Hunte, chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation Dr Glen Ramadharsingh and managing director of the EMA, Hayden Romano at the Siparia Regional corporation recycling campaign launch at Irwin park Siparia. Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Ministry of Public Utilities has collaborated with the Siparia Regional Corporation and Solid Waste Management Company (SWMCOL) to launch a Curbside Recycling campaign within the southern community. This initiative will focus on waste reduction, separation of recyclables at the household level (source separation) and the collection of recyclables, all driven by public education and awareness in communities and schools.

The Curbside Campaign creates a comprehensive waste and pollution management system which is aligned to the United Nation’s sustainable development goals and Priority Four of TT's environmental policy which speaks to evolving a greener economy.

At the launch at the Irwin Park Sporting Facility on Wednesday, Minister of Public Utilities, Robert Le Hunte, said, “This programme encourages citizens to separate their beverage containers, deposit the recyclables at specifically marked collection bins in and around Siparia. Items being collected are milk and juice cartons, aluminium cans and plastic and glass bottles.

To date, some 480 primary and secondary schools have been outfitted with bins and a network of 150 collection sites have been established throughout the nation. All bins will be picked up and emptied on Tuesdays.

Le Hunte said this campaign is aligned with his ministry’s five-pillar plan which places the environment and its protection at the heart of sustainable development. The five pillars are: building on institutional strengthening; public awareness; making recycling easy; creating a legislative framework and creating a recycling industry.

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Kazim Hosein, indicated this initiative is part of government’s 2030 strategic vision to ensure proper management, disposal of waste and the eventual elimination of landfills.

“This has already been launched in seven municipal corporations: Tunapuna/Piarco; Couva/Tabaquite; San Fernando; Point Fortin; Sangre Grande; Port-of-Spain and Arima. It involved data collection and appeal to citizens to train themselves to be environmentally friendly,” Hosein said.

Environmental Management Authority managing director, Hayden Romano, welcomed the opportunity to partner with the ministries on this initiative.

“This collaboration aims to foster a culture of recycling in the area of Siparia. This is the main objective of the EMA’s iCare Project. We look forward to when all municipal corporations actively pursue curbside recycling and contribute to significant reduction in waste going to our landfills and create a big difference in our environmental diversity.”