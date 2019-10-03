Citizens urged to look out for each other Murdered retiree laid to rest

Members of the Mandingo / Realize Road jamaat, led by Imam Najib Hosein, pray over Azard Ali's body. PHOTO BY SEETA PERSAD

THE imam at the funeral of murdered father of three Azard Ali, on Wednesday called on citizens to look out for each other. He said we live in a world where criminals roam the land and disaster can strike at any time.

“Be your brother’s keeper, be aware of your surrounding, support each other as we do not know what tomorrow will bring, said Imam Najib Hosein.

Ali’s decomposing body was found in the kitchen of his Mandingo Road, Princes Town home on Monday morning. His hands and feet were tied. His new red Nissan Sylphy car was missing from his garage. It was later found in east Trinidad. An autopsy revealed that Ali suffocated because of the cloth used to stuff his mouth.

At the funeral held at 60-year-old Ali’s home, Hosein asked for forgiveness for Ali, saying Allah will forgive those who see his mercy. He said it was time for Ali to return to his maker.

"Allah plans our lives and there is nothing we could do when he calls us."

He said while relatives are sad about saying goodbye, Allah is waiting for Ali on the other end of his journey.

A close relative, who requested anonymity, vowed to work with the police to find Ali’s killer.

“I am not prepared to sit idly by and take this,” she said. “I want justice.”

Ali's daughter Abigail Ali-Thackoor said her father had been robbed many times within the last few years. Ali, she said, had reported the robberies to the police but, to date, no one had been arrested. Ali-Thackoor believes her father was a target as bandits knew he lived alone.

Ali retired from the Ministry of Works last year after 40 years.

Police of Homicide Region Three are investigating.