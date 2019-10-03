Bandits held minutes after robbery

Mere minutes after a Santa Cruz man was assaulted and robbed of his laptop bag this morning, police on patrol in the area found the men and the stolen car they used to escape.

Police said members of the Santa Cruz CID were on patrol in Four Star Road at around 11.30 am when a man stopped them, saying he had been robbed by three men. He said the men gestured as if they had a weapon and beat him before they took his bag containing work clothes and escaped in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer.

Police patrolled the area and found the car in Cantaro Village ten minutes later. They arrested two of the three suspects.

On checking their records, they found the car the men were driving had been reported stolen two weeks ago.

Enquiries are continuing.