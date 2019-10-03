Bail denied to 3 on gang charges

Three men from east Port of Spain on gang charges have again been denied bail, although nothing in the recently enacted Bail (Amendment) Act 2019 precluded them from getting bail.

The trio – Ancil Villafana, Kevon Franklyn and Keedel Montrose – were again denied bail on Thursday by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle because police were concerned that they could intimidate the prosecution’s main witness in the case.

The three returned to the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court under heavy police guard for their reappearance on Thursday.

They were all remanded into custody and told of their right to apply to a judge for bail.

They will return to court on November 29.