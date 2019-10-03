4 held as rifle, drugs seized in Malabar

An assault rifle, ammunition and drugs were confiscated at a house in Malabar Wednesday night when members of the Operations Suppression Unit and the Arima CID carried out exercises in the area.

Police said they visited the house at around 11 pm, after receiving information that weapon and drugs were being stored there.

After searching, they found an AR15 rifle, marijuana and ammunition. Three men and one woman whose ages range from 20 to 40, were arrested and are assisting police in their investigations.