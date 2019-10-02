Water shortage causes Penal farmer to sell pigs

A lack of water in one rural community has forced a Penal farmer to sell off his prized drove of pigs and close down his business.

Curtis Ramsawak, 60, of Wilson Road in Penal, has been rearing pigs for the past eight years, but for two months, he said, the inadequate water supply has crippled his business.

On Tuesday he began advertising the sale of his animals. Three of the eight pigs have already been sold. Two of the animals are pregnant.

Ramsawak said rearing the pigs has been his way of earning an income and providing for his family – his wife and two sons.

The frustrated farmer said forthe last two months there has been a shortage of water and his animals are suffering.

"There is only enough water for us to drink, clean and wash. It is not enough for me to use to take care of my animals. I have to let them go to people who have the water supply to care for them."

Ramsawak said he did not want to reach the point of closing down.

"I had always had a love for rearing pigs. It has helped me provide for my family over the years.

"But now I cannot afford it. Over the past months, I have been buying water to clean the pig's pen and give them water to drink. It is not even enough water.”

He told Newsday that a month ago there was no water in the village.

"Our taps were dry for one month and it was a great struggle."

In the weeks that followed water has been scarce.

“My family and I had to make a decision. Rearing these pigs involved having water – and lots of water. I have to wash down their pens three times a day. I have to provide them with drinking water, and they drink lots of water. They are big animals.”

Ramsawak said if the pigpen is not washed after a day it begins to smell.

“It is not sanitary. You start to see flies and rats. And the stench not only affects us but the neighbours.

"I just can’t do it any more. It has become very difficult for me.”

He said he wishes there was another way he could continue, if the area is given a regular supply of water. But as of now, he does not see the situation changing.

So far he has received a positive responseto his advertisement for his pigs.

Ramsawak plans to venture into rearing chickens.

“I would not need as much water as required by the pigs.”

Dr Allen Sammy, chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, said the water problems in Penal have been ongoing.

“We have a chronic problem as it relates to the supply of water to Penal and Debe at the moment, and not only households are affected, much business is also affected.”

He said the corporation has suggested putting dams or retention ponds in the area or servicing the existing wells.