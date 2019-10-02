TTCB bids farewell to Tobago administrator ‘Meti’

FORMER TT Cricket Board (TTCB) executive member, Ignatius “Meti” Trim will be laid to rest in Tobago today following a funeral service at the Mt Pleasant Anglican Church.

Trim served under the Deryck Murray-led administration as was described by the ex-TTCB president as an exemplary administrator. “Trim was the consummate gentleman, a role model to all who served with him and a man who had a deep passion for the development of cricket in particular Tobago and by extension Trinidad. He will be truly missed,” said Murray.

Forbes Persaud, a TTCB former chief executive officer and general secretary, also paid tribute to Trim, who made a tremendous contribution to the sport during his tenure on the board. “I enjoyed a fantastic, most pleasant and memorable relationship with ‘Meti’. He was a professional and a man of the highest integrity and a great listener,” Persaud declared.

The former CEO added, “Whenever ‘Meti’ got up to speak at meetings, we had no choice but to make sure and listen attentively since he always made well informed and positive contributions.”

Persaud claimed Trim’s experience, administrative advice and guidance played a pivotal role in the TTCB being adjudged the “best run national sporting organisation” on three occasions during the period he served on the executive.

He also revealed Trim, who held the post of president of the Tobago Cricket Association for many years, was most sociable, always punctual and an individual who was always neat and trimly attired.

“Meti was the most punctual official at all executive meetings. His is a great loss, not just to cricket, but to the people of Tobago in particular,” Persaud lamented.

William Wallace, a former executive member of the TTCB, also reflected on Trim’s stalwart showing as an administrator. “I think I have been most fortunate to have served with ‘Meti’ who I will describe as a most genuine human being and one who exhibited the highest moral values at all times. May his soul rest in peace,” said Wallace.