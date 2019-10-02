Teen in court for stepfather’s murder

A 19-year-old Diego Martin man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate this morning charged with the murder of his stepfather after an argument at their Hibiscus River Estate home last Thursday.

Police said Nyron Antoine was charged by WPC Sasha Mendoza Brown of the Homicide Bureau Region I after receiving advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday.

Police said Matthew St John got into an argument with his 19-year-old relative at his Hibiscus River Estate home.

St John had a knife, but his relative snatched the knife and stabbed him several times. Neighbours heard the commotion and called the police.

Diego Martin police went to the scene and arrested Antoine. St John was declared dead.