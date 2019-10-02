‘Sunday’ surrenders after Griffith asked about him

Akido Williams

A Port of Spain man wanted in relation to gang activity surrendered to police, on Wednesday afternoon, with his attorney Darren Mitchell.

According to senior police, Akido “Sunday” Williams, 39, of Basilon Street, Port of Spain, was wanted by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in relation to alleged gang activity in the capital. SIU is part of the Criminal Gang Intelligence Unit.

Williams walked into the SIU office on Richmond Street, Port of Spain, one day after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith issued a media release asking for information on his whereabouts. He surrendered after three men from Beetham Gardens appeared in court, on Tuesday, charged with gang-related offences.

Ancel Villafana, Kevin Franklyn and Kedel Montrose appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle and were denied bail. They were all charged with providing support to a gang in gang activity and two of them – Villafana and Franklyn – were charged with being leaders of a gang.