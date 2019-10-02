Police warn against violent vigilante acts

File photo.

The police have warned against vigilante acts that may result in injury, serious harm or death of another individual.

At the weekly media briefing at the police administration building in Port of Spain this morning, public information officer Supt Wayne Mystar said the use of force must not be aimed at causing harm.

"Vigilantism may be described as law enforcement undertaken without legal authority. The use of force must be consistent with the resistance exhibited by the suspect.

"The loss of life may result in criminal charges being brought against individuals who participate in such unlawful acts, in accordance with the Criminal Law Act 10:04, section 3."

Newsday reported today that police are investigating the death of a suspected burglar, who allegedly broke into a house in Santa Cruz and the owner confronted him.

The alleged burglar, who was identified as Ricardo Sam, was beaten and subdued. He was then taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he died.

The homeowner is assisting police with their investigations. Mystar said it is too soon to determine if any charges are to be laid.