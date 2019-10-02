Nos 2 St Anthony’s look to put pressure on Naps

SECOND-RANKED St Anthony’s College (13pts) will be hoping to put added pressure on current leaders and defending Secondary School Football League (SSFL) champions Naparima College (14pts), when they lock horns against bottom-of-the-table St Benedict’s College in round seven action from 3.30pm today.

Having blown past Trinity Moka 5-1 courtesy a mesmerising beaver-trick from forward Kai Phillips, on Saturday, the “Tigers” are intent on maintaining their present run of form against the “La Romaine Lions”. St Benedict’s have only recorded one win in five thus far and are also hellbent on climbing the competitive ladder. Naparima, however, remain unbeaten after six games and are favoured to get past 11th ranked Trinity East (5pts) on home turf at Lewis Street, San Fernando. Having dropped points (2-2) against Pleasantville over the weekend, the 2018 winners need to return to winning ways if they are to hold off a surging St. Anthony’s outfit. Third placed Presentation College, San Fernando (12pts), will travel to the sister-isle for their meeting with eighth ranked Speyside (7pts) while fifth placed Pleasantville (8pts) are on a ‘bye’.

Other matches scheduled to kick off today will see Trinity Moka face Carapichaima Secondary; St. Augustine versus Malick Sdecondary; East Mucurapo square off against San Juan North while Queen’s Royal College play host St. Mary’s College.