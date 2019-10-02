No official word on St Stephen’s student hair issue

This St Stephen's College student's Bantu knots led her to be warned by school officials about her hairstyle. Her mother's complaint against the school is being investigated by the Education Ministry.

Leiselle Morton-Taylor, the mother of a 15-year-old St Stephen's College student who was warned about her natural hairstyles by the school, is awaiting word from authorities.

She has sent a pre-action protocol letter to the principal of the Princes Town school, Allison Sargeant. It was copied to the chairman of the Anglican Education Board and the office of the director of schools supervision.

Attorney Jason Jones is representing Morton-Taylor.

The letter asked the principal to put an end to the adverse comments and disciplinary action against the student or face legal proceedings.

Morton-Taylor said she has not heard from the principal or the board since the letter was sent. But, she said, “The comments and warnings have been stopped at the school. My daughter can now settle down to studying with any disturbances,”

The schoolgirl was called to the principal’s office on numerous occasions because of her hairstyles, which include Bantu knots, twists and cornrows.

Morton-Taylor made a report to the Education Board that her daughter had been unfairly targeted by school officials for almost two years.

On September 28, an official from the Education Ministry contacted her to say a ministry report was to be prepared. Minister in the ministry Dr Lovell Francis said he did not see anything wrong with the schoolgirl's hairstyles.

In a previous report, the concerned mother said she has and will always encourage her children to follow the rules. She saidher daughter had not broken any of the school rules or the dress code. “She is, and continues to be, an exemplary student,” Morton-Taylor said.

This story received an overwhelming response on social media. Facebook’s global chief diversity officer, Trinidadian Maxine Williams, also commented on the story, saying she was saddened to read about the schoolgirl's struggles.