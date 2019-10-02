Mom attempts suicide in children’s presence

FOUR children looked on in horror as their 31-year-old mother drank a poisonous substance in their presence at Palmiste Park in San Fernando on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the Princes Town woman called a friend and told the person what she did.

The traumatised children, ages two, four, 10 and 12 began screaming for help.

Police and the woman’s husband arrived on the scene and the children were taken away.

The woman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

