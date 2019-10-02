Malabar family rescued after being held hostage

Police respond to a hostage situation in Malabar. Photo by Roger Jacob

Police were called in to a quiet community in Malabar today to rescue a family who was being held by a relative.

Police responded to a call by relatives after a man locked himself, his wife and his stepdaughter inside their home at Harrinanan Avenue around 7 am.

Relatives said the 35-year-old man was a drug user and had apparently "tripped off."

About a dozen police vehicles with heavily armed police surrounded the house, but it wasn't until about 12.30 pm that they were able to rescue the two captives. They had to break the lock on a gate to get in. The man's father said he did not resist when they police got inside.

The man was taken to the Arima Health Facility and his wife and her daughter were taken for counselling.