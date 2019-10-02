Lessons from losing

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR), defending champions and winners of the Hero Caribbean Premier League three times in the last four years, have found themselves gradually falling away. (This is being written before Monday’s game vs Amazon Warriors).

The standings are particularly interesting. TKR are in third place behind Amazon Warriors and the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. The downward slide began with the match against the Patriots, a fantastic high-scoring game that was tied then untied by the playing of a super over. TKR were brushed aside by the Patriots captain Carlos Brathwaite, in a stupendous effort with both bat and ball which made the force of the champions appear quite feeble.

Ah, cricket, unpredictable cricket; even the Patriots’ coach, the experienced Stuart Williams, was pleading and begging the skipper, although already on the field, to bowl Alzarri Joseph, the Test match bowler and rising star, in the lone over to defend 15 runs. However, the skipper, determined and self-confident, claimed the ball and bowled a superb over limiting TKR to five runs. Not even the quality of the returning Darren Bravo nor the might of captain Kieron Pollard, could untangle the tight over by Brathwaite.

Four days afterwards, the disheartened Knight Riders came up against the struggling St Lucia Zouks in St. Lucia. In cricket, as in all sport, nothing can be taken for granted. The home team, batting first, were placed on 99 for 4 in 12.2 overs, a game evenly poised. The rains came at that point and no further play was possible.

Five days later the Riders took on Barbados Tridents and were convincingly outplayed. Why? What could have gone wrong for the champions to be so badly beaten?

It was now nine days without playing a proper cricket game, a team obviously lacking match practice. There are few valid reasons why a cricket side loses a game and the identification of same makes the game fascinating, no matter the strength of the team or whatever attributes it possesses.

It’s easy to explain that one’s side had an “off day”; however, what caused it must be examined!

The TKR seemed on top of their game until the latter part of the Patriots’ match, but they always had the character, knowledge and ability to adjust to their current situation, correct it and move on.

Nonetheless, the wheels came off in the Tridents game; it was noticeable from the first couple of overs when the lethargy of the fielding was apparent that one got the impression they were either tired or over-confident.

It is not a serious condition and is corrected very easily.

Skipper Pollard and his coach Brendon McCullum have to decide matters like improving the bowling. Jimmy Neesham and Ali Khan have been going for lots of runs. One has to consider their self-confidence as well.

They were both effective earlier at Queen’s Park Oval in the first three games but is their poise and self-assurance still intact? If so, they ought to be used; if not, young Anderson Phillip has to be given the responsibility. It was noticeable in Barbados that Phillip bowled one over for six runs while Khan went for 51 in three and Neesham leaked 25 in his one over. The latter is considered their death bowler, but he’s been shocked into submission. One of them has to make room for Shane Jordan, the England pace bowler. Seekkuge Prasanna could be replaced by Akeal Hosein as a better spin-bowling all-rounder option.

Pollard and his coach have to stabilise the batting order, for since Darren Bravo has come back into the team as he must, there has been no established batting positions. Sunil Narine is not reliable at the top of the order where the team needs a solid start; together with Lendl Simmons who has been riding his luck, a sound foundation is not being laid.

Colin Munro is the steadiest and should open. Bravo must bat at three so he’ll have time to play himself in; better for him to play dot balls at the beginning, as a batsman with his striking power could more than make up for it as the innings progresses. Denesh Ramdin is capable of pushing on late in an innings and the skipper can bat anywhere depending on the fall of wickets.

Three tough games to play, one victory needed to qualify in the first two. Two of the games are against Amazon, one against Tridents. No time for guessing!!