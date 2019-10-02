Large turnout for Priests Can Cook

Fr Derek Anton of the Chaguanas parish proudly serves his gravy pork chops.

Hundreds of parishioners from all across Trinidad braved terrible weather conditions last Friday to take part in the third annual Priests Can Cook fund-raising event at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah.

The event promised to be a feast of gourmet food plus music from champions.

Hosted by the staff of the Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM) and the staff of Archbishop’s House, the event was also supported by the past students of St Joseph’s Convent (PoS) and St Mary’s College, who were most visible keeping things in order.

Some 61 parishes of the RC church were represented, and while a number of cooks brought already-prepared dishes to the venue, there were others who chose to cook on the spot. Among them were Fr Kenneth Assing of the Blanchisseuse parish, who whipped up some tasty Chinese chilli chicken, Deacon Derek Walcott, from the Petit Valley and Nativity parishes, who was soliciting chits for his King Fish in Sedition Sauce and the CIC past students who roasted a large pig.

Other interesting dishes came from Fr. Ashton Pierre and his Assumption G.O.A.T. Carapichaima Stew Rabbit by Fr Gerard Bernier, Barataria/El Socorro Falafel with garlic sauce vegetables from the Garden of Eden by Fr Steve Ransome, Cathedral/Sacred Heart’s Hawaian Lamb, Rasta Pasta and Saucy Sedition Shrimp, Maraval/Paramin/Cameron’s Curried Rabbit, Father’s Fire-cracker Chicken from Fr Hyginus of the San Fernando parish, St Ann’s Ketch-in Crab in De Barrel, Sr Sandra Xavier, whose Pescado a La Andira was served with red, white and black sauce and the ever-popular jerk chicken from the Grace stall.

As patrons sat back and enjoyed their sumptuous meals, both the Gooding and Cartar Families entertained with a number of familiar old and new songs. Then to close off the night’s entertainment was reigning Panorama champions, BPTT Renegades Steel Orchestra.

CEBM, is responsible for managing the 118 public primary schools owned by the Catholic Church in TT. Some of the profits from Friday’s event is to be used to address the needs of 12 under-performing schools, while a percentage will also go towards the relief effort to assist Caribbean neighbours in the Bahamas.