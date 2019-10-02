Jagessar cops Munroe Road ‘Player of the Year’

Justin Jagessar, centre, collects the ‘Player of the Year’ award from the president of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath. At left is Manohar Ramsaran, president of the Munroe Road Sports Club.

NATIONAL and regional youth cricketer, Justin Jagessar, was crowned Munroe Road Sports Club “Player of the Year” when the Central-based club held its annual prize distribution function at the Munroe Road Government Primary School, on Sunday.

The under-15 standout cricketer played an integral role for TT throughout their victorious stint at the 2019 Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Regional Tournament and also topped the batting for the West Indies Under-15 while on tour in England shortly after.

The batting all-rounder also captained Central Zone to clinch the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Cricket Board Under-15 Inter-Zone trophy. Jagessar topped the list of the club’s best five “Cricketers of the Year” which also included Vishan Seedan, Dillon Basdeo, Bent Lezama, and Adrian Mangroo.

Also witnessing the recognition of TT’s budding talents was TTCB president Azim Bassarath and Arjoon Ramlal, first vice-president of the TTCB and a director of Cricket West Indies.

In his delivery of the feature address, Bassarath said the potential of Jagessar has not gone unnoticed by Cricket West Indies and he is earmarked for greater recognition should he continue on the trajectory that he has embarked on so early in his career.

The local cricket chief admitted Jagessar showed great promise to be adjudged the “Most Valuable Player” when the West Indies Under-15 team toured England. Basssarath advised the youngster to dedicate himself to working hard to attain his fullest potential. The experienced cricket administrator also recognised the club’s president, Manohar Ramsaran, and his wife Amina, for their yeoman’s service to the community and its environs.

The TTCB boss added he remains quietly confident that the National League will support the move to reinstate three-day cricket which he said, is key to the national team’s success at the regional level which is contested over four days.

Bassarath declared that although the Red Force have had success in the shorter formats of the game, the national team has only won the Regional Four-Day crown on four occasions since 1966 and the TTCB will be doing all within its power to make the changes necessary in consultation with the major stakeholders to reverse the trend of annual disappointment.

HONOUR ROLL

Player of the year - Justin Jagessar

Best batsmen – Vishal Seedan; Dillon Basdeo

Best bowler – Brent Lezama; Ajay Mangroo

Players of the year –Vishan Seedan, Dillon Basdeo, Brent Lezama, Adrian Mangroo, Justin Jagessar

Emerging players – Justin Jagessar, Brandon Deonarine,

Alexander Chase, Zobari Romani, Brandon Phillip, Ubaidullah Abdoes

Game-changer awards – Adrian Ramlagan, Vikash Mohan

Member of the year – Ishwar Ramnath (coach)

Special awards – Luke Ali, Alexander Chase, Brandon Deonarine, Deval Jagessar (for badminton), Rajiv Ramnath, Justin Jagessar

President’s awards – Lew Ramsome (school principal), Ramdeo Heeralal (videographer), Michael Thompson (CEPEP contractor), Samuel Sankar (club member/councilor), Shodan Mahabir (ex-cricketer), Dave Singh (ex-cricketer)

Administrator of the year – Neisha Wildman (club secretary)