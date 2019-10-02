Holder : Tridents still back Hales

Barbados Tridents' Alex Hales.

CAPTAIN of the Barbados Tridents Jason Holder is confident that Englishman Alex Hales can still deliver the goods as the preliminary phase of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League winds down.

Tridents will face Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR),at the Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, at 7 pm. Both teams have already booked a spot in the play-offs. TKR have two matches remaining in the preliminaries and will clinch second place with one more win. Tridents can finish in second place if they win tonight and TKR lose its last two matches.

Hales, who was the first player selected by the Tridents at the draft, has scored just 90 runs in eight innings at an average of 11.25 including a top score of 24.

Yesterday, speaking with Newsday before a training session, at the Queen’s Park Oval, Holder said, “He is a quality batter. Hales obviously has not had the best of times with the bat but we still back him, we still support him. We think that he is a match winner on any given day and that is the reason why we picked him up in the draft. We believe in him and everybody knows what he can deliver. It is just a matter for him to have that innings that really just turns the momentum for him (and) again no better time to do that than the back half of this tournament, so we are hoping that he clicks for us at this stage of the competition.”

The Tridents were involved in two keenly contested games at Kensington Oval over the weekend. On Saturday, they fell to a painful one-run loss to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, before bouncing back to defeat St Lucia Zouks by 24 runs to seal a play-off spot.

Holder said, “So far, in the tournament, we have had some really tough games, some close games and I think it shows the character of the side when you have to scrape home in a few games...we still have not played our best cricket. We have been very inconsistent with our batting performances. It is just a matter for us to urge our guys to continue to strive to play that perfect game.”

Holder is satisfied with the team’s bowling and fielding.