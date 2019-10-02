Haynes: Govt will bring ‘condensed milk’ budget

Opposition Senator Anita Haynes PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

OPPOSITION Senator and UNC PRO Anita Haynes said she predicts government will bring a "condensed milk budget" with "an illusion of activity" when the national budget is presented on Monday.

She was speaking with the media after the opening of Parliament yesterday.

"We expect after four years of doing absolutely nothing they are going to come to scramble in this last year to at least give the illusion of some kind of activity. But if you spent four years and you've done nothing, you can't do anything in one year. So it is really going to be an illusion of activity."

Haynes said she also expected an "election goody" budget.

"We've seen the progression. (In) 2015 they said, 'Tighten your belt,' (and that lasted) into 2016. By 2017 you were hearing 'turnaround' (and) 'things are looking better.' Bearing in mind in 2017 they shut down Petrotrin in the year of the 'turnaround.'

" And then by 2018 you kept hearing, 'Things are getting better, things are getting better,' but not for the average citizen. So by the time this year they going to come to try to spend some money and mamaguy the public into some votes."

Asked about the UNC's view on the Oilfields' Workers Trade Union winning the bid for the former Petrotrin refinery, Haynes replied "We are looking on at the situation very closely.

"Our energy assets matter very much to TT and we will do our due diligence and pay close attention to the situation as it unfolds."

Finance Minister Colm Imbert was at the opening yesterday but declined to speak with the media.