N Touch
Wednesday 2 October 2019
follow us
News

Evangelical Churches support President Weekes’ stance

President Paula-Mae Weekes.
President Paula-Mae Weekes.

THE instruction by President Paula-Mae Weekes that only married couples would be allowed to presidential events is being supported by the TT Council of Evangelical Churches.

In a release yesterday, the Council said the President has put the issues of marriage and common-law relationships on the front burner.

The Council said citizens should remember the origins and sanctity of marriage. The Council said marriage is not just a legal contract as presented by the secular world, but a divine covenant established by God.

“Genesis 2:23-24 explains that marriage originates from the creation of the woman from a rib of the man. It states: The man said, ‘this is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called woman, for she was taken out of man.’ That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh.”

Therefore, the Council said, marriage is not a mere contract, but a divinely established union.

Any relationship outside of marriage, therefore, is wrong; and whether or not the law recognizes cohabitational unions, “God’s word remains supreme.”

The Council said the push to treat marriage as archaic represents an increasing shift from a spiritually informed world view to a materialistic, morally relative outlook

“Laws and values that were once based upon a spiritual objectivist world view, are now interpreted from a humanistic, subjective and morally relative world view; but we cannot have development in the physical realm without development in the moral realm,” the Council said.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Evangelical Churches support President Weekes’ stance"

News