Evangelical Churches support President Weekes’ stance

President Paula-Mae Weekes.

THE instruction by President Paula-Mae Weekes that only married couples would be allowed to presidential events is being supported by the TT Council of Evangelical Churches.

In a release yesterday, the Council said the President has put the issues of marriage and common-law relationships on the front burner.

The Council said citizens should remember the origins and sanctity of marriage. The Council said marriage is not just a legal contract as presented by the secular world, but a divine covenant established by God.

“Genesis 2:23-24 explains that marriage originates from the creation of the woman from a rib of the man. It states: The man said, ‘this is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called woman, for she was taken out of man.’ That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh.”

Therefore, the Council said, marriage is not a mere contract, but a divinely established union.

Any relationship outside of marriage, therefore, is wrong; and whether or not the law recognizes cohabitational unions, “God’s word remains supreme.”

The Council said the push to treat marriage as archaic represents an increasing shift from a spiritually informed world view to a materialistic, morally relative outlook

“Laws and values that were once based upon a spiritual objectivist world view, are now interpreted from a humanistic, subjective and morally relative world view; but we cannot have development in the physical realm without development in the moral realm,” the Council said.