Daren Ganga Foundation wins Icon award

Daren Ganga

IN recognition of the work being done by the Daren Ganga Foundation, the non-profit organisation was awarded the Generous Philanthropist Award at the 21st Century Icon Awards in Rosewood, London, on September 13.

According to a release by the foundation, Daren Ganga, chairman of the foundation, was on hand to receive the prestigious accolade which was presented by Baroness Prashar. The institution’s purpose is to assist young people in TT in fulfilling their potential by offering them scholarships and other support mechanisms towards this end.

Tarun Ghulati, founder, president and CEO of the awards, acknowledged Ganga’s success as a former cricketer and held in high regard the responsibilities taken up by his organisation.

“Daren Ganga truly stands out for the tremendous work he and his foundation are doing to develop young persons. He is a cricket legend who has become a catalyst for positive change with his hands on approach and mentorship to not only scholars of the foundation and other academy participants, but to the wider population. We’re absolutely thrilled that the panel of judges selected such a worthy winner. Our heartiest congratulations to Daren.”

The awards are global and celebrate the success of the next generation by recognising dynamic entrepreneurs and successful individuals.

Around 300 business leaders, celebrities, socialites, film stars, sports champions, thought leaders and politicians all gathered to witness the awards ceremony.

Over 700 nominations were received which were whittled down to 44 finalists, including Ganga.