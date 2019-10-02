Camille: JSC doesn’t delay local govt polls

Camille Robinson-Regis

THE fact that a local government reform bill is before a parliamentary joint select committee (JSC) will not affect the holding of local government elections, which are due within months, House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis told reporters yesterday at Parliament.

The Senate and House of Representatives each sat separately Wednesday to formally start the fifth year of Parliament.

Earlier in the brief sitting, the House agreed to save the work of several JSCs including that on local government reform, as Parliament moves from its fourth to fifth parliamentary session or parliamentary year.

All JSCs must report to the House by December 31.

Robinson-Regis told reporters the JSC will continue to debate the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2019 and then present its report to the House.

She said this legislation does not affect the timing of the local government elections, which must be held three years after the last election.

“With a local government election you cannot hold it before the period is finished, unlike a general election, which you can hold any time.”

She said the JSC can report before the December 31 deadline, noting it had met every Friday during the vacation.

“In the meantime the corporations are gearing up for the new system.”

This includes putting staffing in place, she said.

Robinson-Regis said her ministry , Planning and Development, has been working with local corporations especially on town and country planning.

She said if the local election is called before the bill is passed, corporations will get fresh powers at a future date whenever the law takes effect.

The House named six members to several JSCs, with an equal number due from the Senate.

The MPs on the JSC on local government reform are Robinson-Regis, Anthony Garcia, Esmond Forde, Marlene McDonald, Dr Suruj Rambachan and Rudranath Indarsingh.

Those named to a JSC on the Private Security Industry Bill 2019 were Fitzgerald Hinds, Stuart Young, Glenda Jennings-Smith, Ancil Antoine, David Lee and Dr Roodal Moonilal.

The JSC on the Cyber Crime Bill 2017 consists of Faris Al-Rawi, Edmund Dillon, Hinds, Shamfa Cudjoe, Moonilal and Barry Padarath.

MPs on the JSC on the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Bill 2016 are Colm Imbert, Al-Rawi, Young, Nicole Olivierre, Ganga Singh and Indarsingh.

The Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters Bill 2018 JSC includes Imbert, Al-Rawi, Dr Lovell Francis, Marlene McDonald, Fazal Karim and Rodney Charles.

MPs on the JSC on The Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2018 are Robinson-Regis, Terrence Deyalsingh, Cudjoe, Hinds, Indarsingh and Ramona Ramdial.

Those on the JSC on the National Statistical Institute of TT Bill 2018 are Robinson-Regis, Deyalsingh, Randall Mitchell, Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn, Bhoendradatt Tewarie and Dr Tim Gopeesingh.

The Senate is expected to also name its members on each of these JSCs.

The House next sits on Monday at 1.30 pm for the budget speech.