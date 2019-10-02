CAISO responds to Evangelical Council on President’s policy

Colin Robinson

TYRELL GITTENS

Executive director of the Coalition Advocating for Inclusion of Sexual Orientation (CAISO) Colin Robinson is welcoming what he describes as a national conversation geared towards respect being given to people in relationships that fall outside the legal institution of marriage.

In welcoming the recent conversations about the instruction by President Paula-Mae Weekes that only married couples would be allowed to attend presidential events, Robinson said, "We (CAISO) want a nation where people do not need to get married to have their relationships valued and recognised."

Noting that the President's office is yet to respond to the reactions to the policy, Robinson said, "We are waiting to hear from the President what the policy is and the rationale behind it."

The recent revelation of the President's policy has the potential to exclude members of the LGBTQ community from official events, given that same-sex unions are not legally permissible or recognised by law in TT.

Robinson said the policy has presented "an exciting opportunity to join the national community in wanting people in loving relationships to be recognised outside of marriage." He took the opportunity to respond to the TT Council of Evangelical Churches' support of the President's stance.

In a media release, the Evangelical Council described marriage as a divinely established union and said any relationship outside of marriage was wrong, as “God’s word remains supreme" while quoting verses from the biblical Book of Genesis.

Describing the church's response as "interesting," Robinson said, "They need to read the whole of Genesis."

Referring to a CAISO Facebook post he said, "There's interesting relationships in Genesis that would not make it into the President's House."

Over the past several years CAISO has advocated for members of the LGBTQ community to be given equal rights to full inclusion in all aspects of national life, including social policy and citizenship regardless of sexuality and gender.

LGBTQ activist and chief co-ordinator of Pride TT Rudolph Hanamji said the recent discussions shine a spotlight on archaic beliefs.

On policies such as the President's, he said, "They must be expanded to include modern lifestyles." Reminding that human rights are protected under law, Hamanji said policies such as the President's set the tone for the type of society TT was creating for itself.

Noting that common-law relationships have long been recognised unions in thissociety, he said the President's policy opened the door to conversations about the fact there might be discrimination. With the hope that the President changes her stance, Hamanji said, "The population looks to the President to be a true all-inclusive leader."