AG cautions against ‘civil chaos’

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi speaks at yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing.

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi on Wednesday said government will not be rushed by anyone who is demanding that the Sedition Act should be repealed.

He warned that if the act is repealed and not replaced with more effective legislation, the result could be "civil chaos."

He made this statement in response to letters from the UK-based International Centre for Trade Union Rights (ICTUR) and the Caribbean Public Services Association (CPSA). Both groups have expressed concern about Tobago House of Assembly minority leader Watson Duke being charged with sedition on August 26.

While he has not seen these letters, Al-Rawi said, government has been very clear on how it intends to treat with the matter. He explained this process includes a review of the act by the Law Reform Commission and a Commonwealth review. Al-Rawi said government's position is that if the act is to be repealed, it must be replaced with something.

He also said government has done a comparative study of sedition laws in the UK, Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.

Al-Rawi said countries which do not have sedition laws have adequate measures to replace them. These include laws to deal with hate speech; rules of evidence which include difference as to whether a court can draw an adverse inference from someone who chooses to remain silent; and cyber-crime legislation.

Al-Rawi also said other countries do not have the challenge TT has with a three-fifths majority required to pass legislation which could benefit TT and an opposition that does not want to support such laws.

He reiterated that government is looking into this matter, but did not indicate whether or not government would be replying to ICTUR or CPSA.

Last month, the Prime Minister said the Sedition Act should be kept to keep peace among groups.

“As we talk about amending or repealing it, we should not lose sight of the fact that there is a basis upon which this law is there,” Dr Rowley said.

Rowley said if a case was to be made for reviewing the law, it could be done in a civil manner.

In its letter, ICTUR called for the act to be reviewed,for consultation with trade unions and for the act to be amended if necessary.

The CPSA's letter said the law was aimed at suppressing freedom of expression and extensively used in England and its colonies. The CPSA said Duke's experience "painfully reminds us of life under a colonial system of government" and the act should be repealed.