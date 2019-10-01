Woman falls unconscious in City Gate

A concerned member of the public attempts CPR on an unidentified woman who fell conscious in City Gate.

TYRELL GITTENS

THERE were scenes of panic in City Gate yesterday afternoon after an unidentified woman fell unconscious. Scores of unlookers gathered around the woman as a concerned member of the public attempted to administer CPR.

City Gate workers attempted to remove curious onlookers who gathered around her. As someone shouted for people to give the unconscious woman some space, one man rebutted, “Leave them, that’s how they are. They like to maco.” Police eventually arrived took the woman away for medical treatment.