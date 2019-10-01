Villagers beat suspected burglar to death

A suspected burglar is dead after angry villagers confronted him in San Juan earlier this morning.

Police said Ricardo Sam broke into a house along the Santa Cruz Old Road, at around 6.05 am when he was caught by villagers who beat him severely.

Police, in response to an emergency call, took Sam to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he died from his injuries.

One man was detained in relation to Sam's death.