TT tennis trio to feature at Copa COSAT

Cameron Wong (left), Jordane Dookie (centre) and Jaeda-Lee Daniel Joseph

TT’s tennis trio of Cameron Wong, Jordane Dookie and Jaeda-Lee Daniel Joseph will be competing at the Copa COSAT 2019 tournament, from today (TUESDAY) until Saturday at Santa Cruz De La Sierra, Bolivia.This event is one of the top Under-12 tournaments in the Americas region.According to a media release from the TT Tennis Federation, the TT team, including captain Dale Boyce, booked their spot courtesy of a third-place finish at the 2019 ITF/COTECC 12-and-Under team competition final, which was staged at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.“This will be the first time (TT) will be playing in the final round in any world class tennis team event, in youth or senior tournaments,” the media release said. “For us to come this far, we would like to thank all the coaches, administers, (players) and their parents for being part of this team’s journey.”