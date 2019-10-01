TT cyclists begin 8-week camp ahead of W/Cup Series

TT’s Nicholas Paul,right, and Keron Bramble display their medals on their return to TT after a successful Pan Am Track Cycling Championships, held in Lima,Peru recently.

TT’s cycling quartet of Nicholas Paul, Quincy Alexander, Kwesi Browne and Keron Bramble resumed their Olympic quest with an intense fitness session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.

The talented bunch was guided by elite strength and conditioning coach Antonia Burton, who welcomed them to the start of an intense eight-week training block, headed by national coach Erin Hartwell. After a hectic, but highly successful competitive campaign over the past three months, the squad was given a well-deserved three-week rest.

However, with the UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Olympic & World Championship qualifier events) season scheduled to ride off in late November, Hartwell is determined to get his riders in top shape to ensure qualification. Additionally, two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip re-joins the group for its first track session at the National Cycling Velodrome today (Tuesday).

Over the next eight weeks, the squad will undergo a series of sessions geared towards team sprint, individual sprint and keirin qualification.

“This is our final training block going in to the World Cup season,” said Hartwell. “After that, you’re under the competitive umbrella, ensuring proper maintenance and tapering between events.

“This is our chance to continue building on the form that we have right now, see what more we can get from the guys, keep them healthy and motivated. We want to prepare as best as we can so we can deliver what’s needed.”

Before Hartwell’s welcome return as head coach two years ago, TT’s Olympic hopeful cyclists battled with several administrative hiccups to secure qualification individually. Since his arrival, however, the team has blossomed and grown into a western powerhouse using a world-class programme.

The two-time American Olympic medallist added, “Everything we do is about long-term planning and periodisation. Nothing is taken for chance and everything is planned well in advance. Three years ago, there was no established national programme, no team and no cohesion. Now they have developed into a unified group of young men who are capable of great things.”

The TT team is expected to participate in the Hong Kong (November 29), New Zealand (December 6), Australia (December 13) and Canada (January 24, 2020) legs of the UCI Track World Cup Series ahead of their respective Worlds and Olympic campaigns.