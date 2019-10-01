Three injured in early-morning accident

File photo.

An accident in Petit Bourg left three people injured early this morning.

They were identified as Natasha Cruikshank Paul Marishaw and Cedrica Mulligan.

Sources told Newsday at about 5 am the two vehicles, a Nissan AD Wagon and a Hyundai H-100 panel van, collided on the Eastern Main Road near Ryan Street.

Fire trucks from San Juan and Headquarters arrived, and found Mulligan trapped in one vehicle. She was extricated and taken to hospital.

The other two victims were also hospitalised at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex and are being treated.