The start of something grand CPL women’s T10 matches for playoff week

Hero CPL COO Pete Russell addresses a Hero Caribbean Premier League press conference yeasterday, at the Hilton Trinidad. At left, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe looks on.

CHIEF operating officer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament Pete Russell wants the women’s T10 matches, to be played during the playoffs next week, to be the beginning of something grand for women’s cricket in the Caribbean.

For the first time in the seven-year history of the CPL, women will get their chance to shine at the Biggest Party in Sport.

Three months ago, Newsday exclusively reported the CPL was aiming to have women’s matches during the 2019 playoffs. Speaking with the Newsday in June, Russell said, “Even this year (it could start). We are still looking at trying to get one game if we can. It is not easy because of scheduling etcetera. Even if I could play one or two games around the finals down here...just to get everybody into it and understand that the opportunity is there, so that is what we are trying to do.”

Yesterday, at a press conference at the Hilton Trinidad in Port of Spain, it was confirmed that two women’s T10 matches will be played before the men’s qualifier two (semi-final) and the final. The first T10 match will be the NLCB (National Lotteries Control Board) Challenge, to be played on October 10 at 3 pm, before the men’s qualifier two at 7 pm. The second T10 contest will be the Courts Invitational on October 12 at 12.30 pm, before the men’s final at 5 pm. All the matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba. The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are also supporting the women’s matches. Asked whether the two exhibition matches will lead to more opportunities for women cricketers in the region, Russell said, “That is the intention, obviously. You’ve seen what it’s done with Big Bash (in Australia), you’ve seen what it has done in the UK (United Kingdom). We would love to think that is the start.

That is why it is so important for us to start this process now. For us, it is about getting the women into an environment where they get that sense of what franchise cricket is about.

I think to be here with us around finals week,...will give them a really good insight into how obviously CPL runs, but also what is potentially available down the road.”

The TT Women’s Cricket Association, with help from the TT Cricket Board and sponsors, has also been pushing women’s franchise cricket, having held the Courts T20 Grand Slam for the past two years.

The announcement yesterday will come as a huge relief to the region’s women cricketers, who have clamoured for a CPL for women. Details of who will be playing in the T10 matches will be announced next week, but the match is expected to feature the region’s top women’s cricketers.

Russell thanked Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe and Cricket West Indies independent director Debra Coryat-Patton for backing the initiative.

“Why this is so important and exciting for us is that we have been trying to look at how we can develop the women’s game, certainly from a franchise perspective, so without the support that we’ve had from Debra and also the minister, this would not have been able to happen. So we are excited to showcase these women over two days...we see it as a significant step forward in building franchise women’s cricket in the region, so we are extremely excited about it.”

Russell thanked NLCB, Courts and the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs for funding the T10 matches.

Cudjoe said the women’s matches come at an ideal time, when the ministry is launching a women’s programme of its own.

“It is a privilege to be here to work alongside CPL as we seek to promote women and girls in sport. This invitation to partner with CPL came at a very relevant and interesting time when the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs is about to start a women and girls programme which we have entitled Pink Reign Campaign.”

The Pink Reign Campaign encourages all women and girls to be more involved in sports. Coryat-Patton is also eagerly anticipating the matches.

“This is a very fruitful collaboration with CPL and with the ministry as well. Cricket West Indies have been promoting females. Our women cricketers have been doing well. There have been some highs and some lows, but at the end of the day we have to give them that opportunity.”