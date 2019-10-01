Seed of Greatness held 2-2 by Fishing Pond

Boys Town players and management after a recent win in the Fishing Pond Football League.

Seed of Greatness drew 2-2 with Fishing Pond on Saturday to move joint top of Group A in the Fishing Pond Football League.

Playing at the North Oropouche Ground, the winless Fishing Pond came out desperate to stay in contention for the Big 8 knockout phase.

Seed of Greatness, looking to play a passing game from the back, were pressured by Fishing Pond and were punished for losing the ball just on top their box. Fishing Pond midfielder Aaron Degale, with no defender close enough to trouble him, unleashed a ferocious low drive past Aaron Ali in the Seed of Greatness goal to put his team ahead 1-0.

Seed of Greatness had a golden chance to pull one back before the half after a left-sided cross caused panic in the box but midfielder David Aberdeen inexplicably shot wide with goal gaping.

The game turned on its head in the second half through substitute Jade Allmon whose direct style caused problems in the Fishing Pond defence.

Allmon's impact, however, came after Fishing Pond almost made it 2-0 but for a brilliant save by Ali in goal.

Less than two minutes later, the ball was in the back of the net at the other end courtesy a tap-in from Allmon.

It was soon 2-1 when Allmon ran onto a chipped pass over the Fishing Pond back line and slotted the ball past the onrushing goalie.

The goal seemed to break the spirit of the Fishing Pond team who were heard quarrelling with each other on the field. Seed of Greatness, perhaps a little too prematurely, seemed to think it was "showtime" and instead of going for the third "insurance" goal began dribbling.

Fishing Pond made them pay for their cockiness through a stunner from Hakim Byer. The forward collected the ball on the left and lashed a rocket into the roof of the net at the near post. There was no time for a response as the referee blew the final whistle.

In Sunday's fixture, All Stars beat Pinto United 3-2 to finish Group B on two wins, two defeats and a draw. The win pushed All stars to fourth on seven points but with a -11 goal difference. Boys Town lead Group B on 10 points with Manzanilla Challengers (7 points), Pinto United (7 points), All Stars (7 points), Dream Team (6 points) and Police (0 points) trailing.

In other recent results, Boys Town came from two goals down to stun Dream Team 3-2. A double from Kern Diaz but Dream Team well in front but second half goals from Brent Jackson, Irvin Reyes and Kerin Vincent turned the tables.

Also, Pinto United thumped Eastern Division Police 5-0 and North Oropouche drew 2-2 with Manzanilla United.

Weekend fixtures:

On Saturday, Manzanilla Challengers vs Dream Team (7pm)

On Sunday, Gremio vs Fishing Pond (6.30pm), Seed of Greatness vs North Oropouche (8pm).

Venue: North Oropouche Ground

GROUP A

Teams*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

Seed of Greatness*4*3*0*1*+8*10

Manzan Utd*5*3*1*1*+2*10

North Oropouche*4*1*2*1*0*4

Block One*4*1*2*1*-1*4

Gremio*3*1*2*0*-1*3

Fishing Pond*4*0*2*2*-3*2

GROUP B

Boys Town*4*3*0*1*+8*10

Challengers*3*2*0*1*+4*7

Pinto United*5*2*2*1*-2*7

All Stars*5*2*2*1*-11*7

Dream Team*4*2*1*0*+11*6

Police*5*0*5*0*-12*0