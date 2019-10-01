P/Town father killed in kitchen

The house where the decomposing body of Azard Ali was found. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

A 60-year-old Princes Town father of three was found dead in the kitchen of his home yesterday morning. Azard Ali had been hog-tied.

The discovery came the day after a 64-year-old woman was murdered at her King Street, Gasparillo, home. Chandaye Lallo was stabbed to death.

Both killers remain at large.

Ali’s red Nissan Sylphy car was missing from his garage at his Mandingo Road home. Investigators believe he was killed and robbed during a home invasion. According to a police report, at about 7 am yesterday a neighbour got a stench from Ali’s home.

He went to the house, called out to Ali and went in through the open front door when he got no response. He found Ali’s decomposing body in the kitchen and called the police. A doctor ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre.

When Newsday visited the family, Ali’s relatives were distraught.

His daughter Abigail Ali-Thackoor said her father had been robbed many times within the last few years. On those occasions, burglars took money and on one occasion a burglar beat and robbed her father.

She said her father had reported the robberies to the police but to date, no one had been arrested.

Ali-Thackoor believes her father was a target as people thought he had a "good job" and knew he lived alone.

She said he had retired from the Ministry of Works last year after 40 years. He was renovating his home and had started with the windows.

She last saw her father last Sunday, as he frequently went to her home to have Sunday lunch with her. She said he had not gone the day before yesterday, so she thought something might have come up.

“It is really unfair something like this would happen,” she said.

She described her father as a jovial man who always made everyone laugh.

Relatives said they could not understand why anyone would want Ali dead.

“He did not deserve to die like this,” a tearful sister said while being consoled by relatives.

Police of Homicide Region Three are investigating.