OWTU’s ex-boss wishes union well Refinery sale to Patriotic

Former OWTU president general Errol McLeod.

FORMER Labour Minister Errol Mc Leod, who retired as president general of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union after 21 years at its helm, is weighing in on the OWTU’s selection as the preferred bidder to operate the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery. “I wish all the parties well,” Mc Leod said.

The OWTU was a signatory to the Fyzabad Declaration which gave rise to the formation of the People’s Partnership (PP) which comprised of the now-Opposition United National Congress and a coalition of other political parties. Mc Leod was selected as the representative of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) to contest the election.

MSJ leader David Abdulah was later offered a seat in the Senate but after two years, the MSJ fell out of grace with the PP and Abdulah resigned taking his party with him. Mc Leod’s decision to remain with the PP cost him his friendship and comradeship with the union.

“I really want to see the country and the OWTU succeed, not separately, because if the country does not succeed, I don’t know what else we could do,” Mc Leod said.

“I think for the good of the country and I think for the investment that has been made by the people’s blood and their tears and their suffering in the 82 years of the OWTU’s existence, I hope all of that was very carefully considered and that they succeed at whatever is being done.”

Mc Leod’s successor at the OWTU, Ancel Roget has attributed the business acumen of former leaders for leaving the union in a strong financial position to have been the only local company, among the 77 international companies, to make a bid and succeed.