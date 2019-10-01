Jereem: I’ve never been more disappointed’

Jereem Richards, of Trinidad And Tobago, Aaron Brown, of Canada, Adam Gemili, of Great Britain, and Ramil Guliyev, of Turkey, from left to right, compete in the men's 200 meter semifinals during the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

JEREEM "The Dream" Richards says he is disappointed after failing to qualify for the men's 200-metre final at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The sprinter finished in fourth place in his semi-final heat on Monday. Fellow TT athlete Kyle Greaux placed second in his heat to advance to the final which takes places at 3.40 pm today.

In a Facebook post, Richards said, "Never been more disappointed in myself before. I gave it my all 100 per cent and it wasn’t good enough today. Regardless, I still wanna give God the honour, glory and praise. He’s with me in good times and bad and loves me whether I win or lose. Thank you to everyone that support me and prayer for me this year. Now it’s time to refocus and get ready for the 4x4."

Richards copped bronze in the 200m event at the 2017 World Championships in London.

He will compete in the men's 4x400m relay (qualifying heats) on Saturday along with teammates Deon Lendore, Machel Cedenio and Asa Gevara.

The team won gold earlier this year at the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan in May. Richards was also part of the team that won gold at the 2017 Championships alongside Cedenio, Lalonde Gordon and Jarrin Solomon.