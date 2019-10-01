Freeport man missing

A 23-year-old man has been missing for the past three days and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Pooran Boodoo of Mission Road, Upper Carapichaima, was last seen near the Chaguanas Flyover on September 29.

Boodoo was reported missing to the Freeport Police Station on September 30 by a relative.

Boodoo is of East Indian descent, five feet tall and slim built, with a brown complexion and short curly hair. He was last seen wearing black long pants and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police station or call 800-TIPS.