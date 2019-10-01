Farmer charged with stealing cow

A PENAL farmer has appeared in the San Fernando magistrates' court for stealing a cow.

Amjad Khan, 27, of Sumai Trace, Debe, is alleged to have stolen the animal from the M2 Ring Road, between Friday and Saturday, from cattle farmer Raymond Lagan.The cow is valued at $4,000.

The charge stemmed from a report Lagan made to the San Fernando CID, that he had put a herd of cattle to pasture on Friday and on returning the following day, he found a number of them missing. PC Dillon Basdeo investigated, arrested Khan and charged him with stealing one cow.

Senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor, who read the charge to Khan, asked if he had an attorney to represent him, and also, how he pleaded. He said attorney Ainsley Lucky was supposed to represent him. The magistrate said the attorney was engaged in Port of Spain and it would be prudent for Khan to have legal advice before she called upon him to plead.

The charge was laid summarily against Khan, who told the magistrate he is the father of four.

She granted him $10,000 bail or a cash alternative of $2,500. He is to reappear on October 29.