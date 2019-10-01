Fabien guest-stars in Village comedy show

Stand-up comedian Errol Fabien will be the special guest performer in It Takes a Village.

Comedian Errol Fabien will be the special guest at the next FemCom event. Fabien inspired the theme of the production, It Takes a Village, with a bit about village life.

At the show, the FemCom team of comedians Lyrix and Just Lisa will debut a sketch about a fictional community group trying to make it big in Best Village.

It has been a year since the duo appeared on the local comedy circuit. Lyrix (actor/ director Louris Martin-Lee Sing) and Just Lisa (writer/editor Lisa Allen-Agostini) got together as performers in the middle of 2018, and by October there were two more women in local stand-up comedy.

Fabien has been one of their mentors in the comedy field: it was in a training session with him the plan for the village show was hatched, said a media release. The edition also looks to the next step for FemCom: "world domination."

“FemCom is going on the road,” Lyrix said in the release. “World, get ready.”

The comic duo plan on heading first to Los Angeles to seek training at the famous Groundlings Theatre and School. Then they will fly to Atlanta to start a road trip to Miami, stopping at comedy clubs along the way and ending with a one-night show, the release said.

The entire itinerary will likely cost between $60,000-100,000. That’s where the village comes in, too. They’re hoping a crowdfunding account will help raise money for the trip. They’ll launch it officially at the show.

“We believe in FemCom,” said Just Lisa. “Our comedy is ripe for a global audience. The world is ready for black Caribbean feminist comedy. The recent debut of A Black Lady Sketch Show on HBO tells me that. We have to get out there to hone our talent, try other stages and see whether our faith in our jokes is justified."

Lyrix added, “We’re new to this and we’re still very much learning. With comedy, the more you work, the better you get. Unfortunately, even if you hit every available stage in Trinidad you still only do about six performances a month.

"Can we storm every open mic in LA? Absolutely. Every open mic between Atlanta and Miami? We sure will try.

“And you can’t beat Groundlings for a comedy workshop experience: this is the source of the classic characters Pee-Wee Herman and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. It can only make us stronger as writers and performers.”

Showtime is 8 pm, October 3 at Drink Lounge and Bistro, Woodbrook.