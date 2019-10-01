Expert: Not if, but when Piparo volcano erupts

ON SITE: Geologist Xavier Moonan, left, and ODPM regional coordinator Eric Mackie at the mud volcano in Piparo on Sunday. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON

THERE is no doubt that the mud volcano in Piparo will erupt. It may not be today or next week, but it will happen, a team of seismologists from the University of the West Indies said after they conducted tests at the site of the volcano on the weekend.

Senior geoscientist at Touchstone Exploration, Xavier Moonan, said the current activity of the volcano was similar to that which they saw in 1997, when it last erupted.

“The fractures are continuing to open and these fractures were very close to resembling what happened back on February 3rd, 1997,” he said.

“There are similarities and we have to keep our eyes open that a possible eruption could occur anytime.

But the results of the test would give us more clarity,” he added.

On September 21, residents woke up to the pungent scent of sulfur gas from several large fissures and cracks near the mud volcano. The results of the tests conducted yesterday are expected within the next few days and will be sent to the Office of Disaster and Preparedness and Management (ODPM) and other agencies so that a decision can be taken on possibly relocating residents who live closest to the volcano.

ODPM regional co-ordinator Eric Mackie, who was at the site with the seismologists, said the results will give them a clear idea of what was taking place below the volcano’s surface.

If it erupts, a community emergency response team has been established to assist in evacuating residents.