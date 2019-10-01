Cedenio cruises into World 400m semis

Machel Cedenio, of Trinidad And Tobago, second right, and Akeem Bloomfield, of Jamaica, second left, compete in the men's 400 meter heats at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Left is Alphas Leken Kishoyian, of Kenya, right is Abdalelah Haroun, of Qatar. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

MACHEL Cedenio's 2019 IAAF World Championship journey got off to a solid start this morning. He won his 400m qualifying heat at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The TT athlete clocked a time of 45.26 seconds, with Jamaica's Akeem Bloomfield placing second and South Africa's Thapelo Phora in third.

He has a season’s best of 44.52 seconds and a personal best of 44.01 seconds.

The semi-final heats take place on Wednesday from 1.35 pm.