Cedenio cruises into World 400m semis
MACHEL Cedenio's 2019 IAAF World Championship journey got off to a solid start this morning. He won his 400m qualifying heat at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
The TT athlete clocked a time of 45.26 seconds, with Jamaica's Akeem Bloomfield placing second and South Africa's Thapelo Phora in third.
He has a season’s best of 44.52 seconds and a personal best of 44.01 seconds.
The semi-final heats take place on Wednesday from 1.35 pm.
