Body of man, 60, found in Cocoyea home

File photo.

POLICE are investigating the discovery of a 60-year-old man's decomposing body at his Cocoyea apartment this morning.

He has been identified as Ronny Baptiste.

According to a police report, this morning neighbours smelled a foul stench from Bapstiste ‘s Simpson Terrace ,Cocoyea home.

They contacted the police, who found the body. A district medical officer ordered it removed to the Forensic Science Centre.

Mon Repos police are investigating.