Bandit poses as taxi driver, robs passengers

Caroni Police are searching for three men who posed as a taxi driver and passengers in order to rob two women on Monday afternoon.

Police said the two women saw the silver Nissan Tiida at the St Helena Junction at around 5.13 pm and got in, believing it to be a taxi.

While driving along Farm Road, Kelly Village, the driver stopped and looked at both women, saying, "This is not a taxi, this is a hold-up."

The men robbed both women of cellphones, jewellery and cash before taking them to the Mausica Housing Scheme, where they pushed the women out and ordered them to walk away without looking back.

The women made a report to the police.